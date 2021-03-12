Mississippi State University is planning in-person spring commencements at both the Meridian and Starkville campuses, according to a media release.
The Starkville campus will have four ceremonies—two each on April 29 and 30 in Humphrey Coliseum. The Meridian campus will celebrate commencement on May 3 at the MSU Riley Center. Multiple viewing options will be available for those who wish to watch these events remotely.
Those planning on attending the ceremony, including graduates, guests and university employees, will be required to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth. Sanitizing stations will be available, and special seating and distancing protocols will be in place.
The Starkville ceremony will be limited to four guests per graduate, and the Athletic Ticket Office will provide electronic ticketing for contactless entry. Tickets will be distributed in early April.
Each ceremony at Humphrey Coliseum will honor 600-750 graduates and have a guest capacity of approximately 3,000 in the facility which, under normal conditions, seats more than 10,000. Constant custodial sanitation will take place before, during and after all ceremonies with an intense focus on cleaning restrooms, entryways and other high-touch areas.
Starkville campus ceremony times include:
APRIL 29: 8:30 a.m. (Doors open at 7 a.m.): College of Arts and Sciences (undergraduates only); —1:30 p.m. (Doors open at noon): College of Education and College of Business (undergraduates only); and ACCESS Program
APRIL 30: 8:30 a.m. (Doors open at 7 a.m.): All graduate students (master’s, doctoral, specialist); College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; —1:30 p.m. (Doors open at noon): Bagley College of Engineering; College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Veterinary Medicine; College of Forest Resources; Academic Affairs (undergraduates only for all)
Meridian campus commencement at the MSU Riley Center will be held May 3.
More information can be found at meridian.msstate.edu.
All graduates, guests and employees are expected to conduct self-screening before leaving home. Per MSU guidelines, this includes an “at-home” temperature check and review of potential COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pains, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. Anyone with any of these symptoms or a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees should stay home.
Complete details will be posted at www.registrar.msstate.edu/students/graduation, as well as emailed directly to graduates.
