MSU students deliver disinfectant chamber to Metro Ambulance in Meridian

Some Mississippi State University engineering students are doing their part to protect workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rayden Smith and Justin Easley helped develop and build a chamber that uses ultraviolet radiation to disinfect masks. The device, fitted inside a large truck toolbox, was delivered to Metro Ambulance Service in Meridian Friday morning.
Smith, an MSU graduate student in mechanical engineering, said the device is designed to clean N-95, surgical and cloth masks. The box uses UV light and takes about 30 minutes to disinfect several masks.
Smith said the device was developed after the MSU student health center started looking for a way to extend PPE equipment when the supply dipped in April. After meeting with his advisor, Smith came up with the design using a toolbox.
Smith said the project has allowed him to use his knowledge to help others.
“I think it's a really wonderful way to take your degree and apply it to solve a problem," he said.
Instructions to build the chamber are available at www.cavs.msstate.edu/covid-19.php.
