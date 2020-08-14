The MSU Riley Center will begin in September to offer The Footlight Project, a series of drama workshops, to clients of Care Lodge, the Meridian organization that provides services for survivors of domestic violence.
The name, Footlight Project, comes from the lights on the edge of a stage that reflect light onto performers from below to combat the dark shadows from overhead lighting. The Footlight Project intends to do just that, help survivors illuminate their darkness through the art practice of theatre.
The workshops are designed to foster self-expression and personal growth. They will include voice and acting training, development of public speaking skills, guidance in monologue writing and more. These drama techniques can nurture personal growth as well as enhance life skills.
“These workshops are about process, not the final performance,” said Tiffany McGehee, Outreach Director at the MSU Riley Center, in a news release. “We’re accessing the tools that actors and directors use to create theatrical works and applying them to look inside ourselves, make sense of what is happening, sometimes escape but ultimately find our voice.
“The art form of drama is so deeply rooted in emotion, communication and the desire to explore what it is to be human. These workshops will tap into each of those. Survivors will not only find their voice but also learn how to use it to their advantage and find the power in their words. They might get to explore characters so different from themselves that they gain new perspectives. They might laugh for the first time in a long time.
“There’s also this built-in component of being among other survivors. This community will have a forum that is safe to share stories and encourage growth in each other, have fun, and learn a new art form.”
The Riley Center and Care Lodge envision the workshops as the start of an ongoing partnership. The initiative aligns with one of the Riley Center’s vision statements: to facilitate personal and professional growth and social interaction within the community while serving as a catalyst for community growth and economic development.
“We are an integral, everyday part of our community, not just a place that people visit periodically to see a great show,” said Riley Center Executive Director Daniel Barnard. “We are continually exploring additional ways we can use education and the arts to improve the quality of life for people in Mississippi and West Alabama.”
The center may be known primarily as a performing arts and conference center, but its full name is the MSU Riley Center for Education & Performing Arts. It is part of the downtown Riley Campus of Mississippi State University-Meridian. Education has always been a core part of its mission.
Support from The Phil Hardin Foundation makes possible the MSU Riley Center’s educational and outreach programs. They include the Footlight Project with Care Lodge, the Any Given Child initiative with the Meridian Public School District and the Phil Hardin Education Series for Pre-K to 12th Grade audiences.
Care Lodge (carelodge.com) provides free, confidential services and emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence in east central Mississippi. McGehee, a former teaching artist and a Master of Fine Arts candidate in theater education at the Mississippi University for Women, said Care Lodge and the Riley Center fit together well in what they offer to abuse survivors.
“You can’t really get to the higher, creative artist self if your basic needs aren’t being met,” she said. “By partnering with Care Lodge, we know that the clients can have a true theatre experience without the constant thoughts and worries of ‘where will I sleep? How will I eat? Who is watching my children?’ The organization has resources already in place if things come up that need extra guidance and therapeutic oversight.
“There are limitless possibilities with a program like this, and we will flex and shift with the needs of Care Lodge.”
