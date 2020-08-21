MSU Riley Center announces Marty Stuart show, 2 concert schedule changes

Fresh from his selection as a member of the Country Music Association Hall of Fame, Mississippi native Marty Stuart has scheduled a solo acoustic concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at the MSU Riley Center.
The Riley Center also announced two schedule changes. The Bruce Hornsby concert, originally scheduled for March 18 and then rescheduled for Dec. 3, is now scheduled on Dec. 6, 2021. And the Steel Betty concert with special guest JEMS, which had been moved from May 16 to Oct. 16, has been canceled.
“The pandemic continues to have ripple effects on entertainment schedules across the country, and for that matter around the world,” Daniel Barnard, executive director of the Riley Center said in a statement. “Fortunately, we have some positive news to share. We are so much looking forward to reopening our beautiful theater for two concerts by Sara Evans on Saturday, Aug. 22. And it will be a treat to have Marty Stuart on our stage singing for the home folks.
“We also want to reassure our patrons that we have put a lot of thought and effort into welcoming you back as safely as possible.”
Stuart, a professional touring musician since he was 13, is from Philadelphia. He has a star in downtown Meridian’s Walk of Fame and has performed previously at the Riley Center. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner and Grand Ole Opry star.
“For me, it’s about moving country music into the future,” Stuart told Nashville’s The Tennessean newspaper. “But at the same time, I know where my feet are planted. They are planted on the bedrock of tradition. And it’s a mighty tradition. A holy tradition. And I feel perfectly at home there.”
Stuart spent his teenage years playing mandolin and guitar in the band of bluegrass legend Lester Flatt. He later toured and recorded with country superstar Johnny Cash for six years. As a solo artist, he had a string of top 10 hits in the 1990s: “Hillbilly Rock,” “Little Things,” “Tempted,” “Burn Me Down” and, with Travis Tritt, “This One’s Gonna Hurt You (For a Long, Long Time).”
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the Riley Center recommends that patrons arrive earlier than usual. Elevator capacity will be limited to six people. A thermal image camera will scan each guest on arrival. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to attend. If there’s any possibility of illness, the Riley Center suggests a temperature check before leaving home to avoid disappointment.
The theater staff will disinfect the entire venue before the performance. Seating will be limited to 50 percent of capacity, and concertgoers will be required to wear masks. Social distancing measures will be in place as patrons enter and exit the theater. Because of the masking requirement, no concessions will be served.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.msurileycenter.com or by calling 601-696-2200. The MSU Riley Center Box Office at 2200 Fifth St. is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before showtime.
