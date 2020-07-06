MSU revises fall academic calendar

Mississippi State University announced a revised fall academic calendar, with health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic in mind.
Considering the potential effect of a late fall peak of the coronavirus, the restructured calendar has students beginning classes on Aug. 17 with commencement set for Nov. 25 in Starkville and Dec. 1 at MSU-Meridian, the university announced in a news release.
The fall calendar substitutes fall break, Oct. 8-9, with class days and class days, Nov. 23-24, with final exam days, the university announced.
The university, also, is establishing additional health protocols and enhancing campus operations that follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, state and local public health officials and university COVID-19 task forces that include administration, faculty, staff and students.
Key dates include:
• Aug. 17: First day of fall classes.
• Sept. 7: Labor Day holiday.
• Oct. 8-9: Classes meet; fall break suspended.
• Nov. 18-20, 23 & 24: Final exams.
• Nov. 25: Starkville commencement.
• Dec. 1: MSU-Meridian commencement.
A full fall calendar is available at https://tinyurl.com/MSU-calendar.
