MSU president urges Northeast seniors to think about life beyond high school

Honesty, hard work and respect are the key to success, the president of Mississippi State University told high school seniors on Tuesday.
“My main message for students of this generation...is to think about their life and their future, because they will do some amazing things in their life with technology and science,” Mark Keenum said to Northeast Lauderdale High School students.
“There are going to be some amazing advances that we don’t know about that will create jobs and careers and tomorrow that don’t exist today,” he added.
Keenum was at the school to discuss the importance of higher education and how technology affects the job outlook for young people.
“There's probably never been a time more important than right now to have a college education,” he said.
Starting in January 2020, MSU will accept technical credit with an associate's degree towards a bachelor's degree, he said.
“It opens up a tremendous opportunity for those who have have already earned their associate's degree in a technical field," Keenum said.
Keenum also noted the options available for students in Meridian.
"Whatever program you dream of, we have it at Mississippi State," he said.
Senior Jayla Smith,17, said she liked how Keenum encouraged students to think about their opportunities.
“As things change, we are getting more opportunities in the community and our education system," she said.
Ethan Doxey, 18 said he learned that education beyond a high school diploma is a requirement, not an option.
“We need to make sure we get a good education, because the more this world advances, the more education will help us advance,” he said.
