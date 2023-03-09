To address the statewide teacher shortage, the Mississippi State University-Meridian campus has partnered with area school districts to launch programs aimed at putting more certified teachers in the classroom.
With less students entering the education field compared to 10 or 20 years ago, it is putting pressure on school districts to find certified teachers, especially in math and science, where graduates can earn more money in the private sector, as well as in subjects like foreign language and special education, said Dr. Jeffrey L. Leffler, interim head of the Division of Education at MSU-Meridian.
“Most of our districts are having to work very hard to fill their staffing needs,” he said.
School districts have had to start thinking outside the box by recruiting non-traditional students to the education field or growing their own educators from within their district.
MSU-Meridian offers several programs to help put those individuals in the classroom as certified teachers, Leffler said.
In its second year, MSU-Meridian is one of five universities in the state to receive a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education to establish a Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. Thirty-four residents started in the program last June and are expected to graduate this summer. The deadline to apply to the second cohort is next Wednesday.
“Most of our residents are non-traditional students, and some have had other professional careers,” said MSU-Meridian’s MTR Director Kevin Entrekin.
Because the individuals already hold a bachelor’s degree, residents can earn elementary certification, a special education endorsement and a master’s degree in education in just a little over a year, he said. The residents then have to commit to teaching in a critical-shortage district for two years before they can obtain a five-year teaching license.
Because of the MTR program, 12 new certified teachers will be working in the Meridian Public School District next year, Entrekin said. Four residents are currently working in the Kemper County School District.
Funding for MSU-Meridian’s MTR program comes from a $2 million federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant through the Mississippi Department of Education. The program covers the cost of full tuition for the resident, as well as books and testing fees.
Residents who are accepted into the program are paired with partner school districts and placed in the classroom as either an assistant or lead teacher for a full year while they take the graduate-level courses. Each resident is mentored by a fellow accomplished teacher who provides support and encouragement throughout the process, Entrekin said.
Ashlee Onyia-Dean is one of the educators taking advantage of the MTR program. She currently works as a kindergarten teacher for the Meridian Public School District while she completes her graduate requirements.
A former teacher’s assistant in the district, Onyia-Dean already has her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, which she received from the University of West Alabama in 2018.
“I already had the skill set, I just didn’t have the education,” Onyia-Dean said. “Since I had already been an assistant, I started in August working as a full-time teacher for the district.”
Onyia-Dean said her principal at the time encouraged her to pursue her teaching certification. Likewise, she is now encouraging her current teaching assistant to pursue her bachelor’s degree.
Another program that is helping to put educators in the classroom is the Professional Advancement Network for Teacher Assistants. PANTA is designed to help working paraprofessionals, especially teacher assistants, who do not have a college degree obtain their bachelor’s degree in education, Leffler said.
Students in the program earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
The question many of these teaching assistants had was, “If I am working full time, how can I make earning my education degree doable,” Leffler said.
Participants in the program take some classes online and some classes on campus, but their field experience comes from their day jobs, he said.
The program is proving successful. MSU-Meridian has had 90 graduates of the PANTA program since it started in 2016 with 61 students currently enrolled in the program and eight new students starting this spring.
The third initiative, called Grow Your Own, partners MSU-Meridian with local high schools to create a pathway for students who are interested in the education field to become certified teachers.
University officials begin working with the students in high school to advise them on dual credit classes that will help them toward an education degree and to work with them to become employed as assistant teachers or other school paraprofessionals as they graduate. They also encourage the students to participate in a teacher academy if it is offered through their high school’s Career and Technical Education Center.
“The key is the communication and support of our advisers from our advising center who make sure the students take only the courses they need and in the proper sequence,” Leffler said.
University advisers also work with the students to make sure they take the proper courses at a community college before transferring to the MSU-Meridian campus.
“Because MSU-Meridian is a transfer campus, students complete their lower-level coursework at a community college of their choice,” Leffler said. “We have partnership pathway agreements established with the four community colleges nearest to the campus, but a student can complete the coursework anywhere.”
By the student taking dual credit courses in high school, they can earn their education degree sooner, he said.
“A student can potentially finish their undergraduate degree and be working in a classroom in as little as three years by leveraging dual credit classes and some summer terms,” Leffler said.
