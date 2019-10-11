Mississippi State University-Meridian will have a GRE workshop from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Oct.19 at the College Park campus.
The workshop will include review areas of the tested areas such as verbal and writing, as well as test-taking strategies and a study guide. Lunch will be provided.
Those interested must register in advance and call 601-484-0140. The cost for MSU-Meridian students is $45 and $65 for the general public. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct.16 and money order and cash will be accepted as a form of payment.
