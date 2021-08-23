Mississippi State University in Meridian is offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students, staff and faculty members this week.
The event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 in Kahlmus Auditorium at the MSU-Meridian College Park Campus. The second dose will administered at the same location Sept. 24.
The event is made possible through a partnership with EC-HealthNet Family Medicine Residency Program, a media release said. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed.
