MSU-Meridian to host meeting for those interested in education degrees on Feb. 13

Want to be an educator or further your career in education?
MSU-Meridian’s Division of Education will host an informational meeting from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Kahlmus Auditorium located on the College Park Campus at 1000 Hwy 19 North.
According to Kim Hall, head of the Division of Education at MSU-Meridian, the meeting will help prospective students learn more about undergraduate and graduate degree programs in Education offered at the local campus, including kinesiology (clinical exercise physiology) and counseling.
“Mississippi is facing a critical teacher shortage,” said Hall, “and we at MSU-Meridian have worked diligently the past several years to do our part by developing flexible delivery methods designed for the working adult for all our education degree programs. We’ve also implemented the Professional Advancement Network for Teacher Assistants or PANTA initiative which helps teacher assistants complete the educational requirements to become licensed teachers,” she added.
Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting Kimberly Pace at 601.484.0243 or email kkd43@msstate.edu.
A light meal will be provided and anyone who attends the meeting and submit an application to Mississippi State University by Feb. 21, will have their application fee waived.
Education degrees offered at MSU-Meridian
UNDERGRADUATE: Educational Psychology, Elementary Education, (w/endorsements in Secondary Education & Special Education available), Kinesiology – Clinical Exercise Physiology
MASTER OF ARTS IN TEACHING: Community College Education, Secondary Education (Alternate Route Program)
MASTER OF SCIENCE & EDUCATIONAL SPECIALIST: Counselor Education (Clinical Mental Health, Rehabilitation, School), Elementary Education, School Administration, Teacher Leadership
