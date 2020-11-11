Mississippi State University — Meridian is planning a conference to address challenges faced by men and young boys.
As part of International Men’s Day, the school will host the conference at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Kahlmus Auditorium. The theme is masculinity in the post-COVID-19 world.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seating will be limited and masks will be required. The event will also be live streamed for those who want to participate but can't attend in person.
Speakers include Toby Bates, associate professor of history at MSU-Meridian and John Branning, lead pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Meridian. Branning also serves as a chaplain for the Mississippi Army National Guard.
Mark Fincher, an associate professor at MSU-Meridian who is organizing the conferecne, said Bates will discuss the historical evolution of masculinity and how it affects mens' roles in society.
The event is free and open to the public. Those wanting to attend online can request the online link by going to mef348@msstateedu.
