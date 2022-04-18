Mississippi State University Meridian will celebrate International Women’s Day with Lunch & Learn on Thursday, April 28 from noon to 1 p.m at the MSU Rosenbaum building on the Riley Campus in downtown Meridian.
The event is organized by Shey Washburn, interim associate director of the Physician Assistant program and coordinator of clinical experiences at MSU-Meridian. The main speaker is Dr. Inez Kelleher, an orthopedic surgeon practicing in Gulfport. The event will feature two break-out sessions:
Women in Leadership – with Betty Cryer, retired Chief Nursing Officer at Anderson with 40+ years of nursing service.
Avoiding Burnout – Heidi Vonderheide, PA program faculty member will lead discussion on identifying symptoms of and strategies to avoid burnout.
Register by emailing Shey Washburn; dwashburn@meridian.msstate.edu.
A free boxed lunch will be provided for first 50 registrants.
