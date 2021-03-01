MSU-Meridian teacher of the year to give lecture

Mississippi State University-Meridian associate professor of history Toby Bates will deliver the MSU College of Arts and Sciences Humanities Lecture, “We are all Historians–Historical Thinking in Understanding Contemporary Affairs" at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at the MSU-Riley Center.
Bates was recently named 2021 Mississippi Humanities Council Teacher of the Year at MSU for his outstanding work in the humanities. His award also includes a $400 honorarium.
The Mississippi Humanities Council is funded by the U.S. Congress through the National Endowment for the Humanities which provides public programs in traditional liberal arts disciplines to serve nonprofit groups in Mississippi and pays tribute annually to outstanding faculty in traditional humanities fields at each of Mississippi’s institutions of higher learning.
Bates' presentation will focus on the “complex” relationship between history and memory.
“My presentation deals with the often heard comments regarding history—‘I hated history in school,’ and for the current students, ‘I hate studying history.’ My presentation explains that a dislike for history often is better described as a dislike for how instructors teach the subject of history,” Bates said in a media release.
“Every single day, whether consciously or otherwise, we all deal with elements of history and memory,” Bates said. “Once such a relationship is understood, the subject of history becomes much more approachable and relatable.”
Head of the Division of Arts and Sciences at MSU-Meridian Richard V. Damms said Bates’ teaching, research and community-engaged scholarship exemplifies the MHC’s ideal that “the humanities are for everyone.”
“He has delivered dozens of public talks and workshops to teachers, community organizations, and radio and television audiences across the region served by the Meridian campus, usually on topics relating to the importance of historical thinking and understanding to contemporary affairs. For many in this community, Dr. Bates is the ‘voice’ of history. He is a fine representative of both the humanities in action and the MSU-Meridian campus in this region,” Damms said.
Bates has been at the school since 2008 and specializes in the study of the 20th-century United States, the Cold War and Latin America. Bates earned his Ph.D., master’s degree and bachelor’s degree, all in history, from the University of Mississippi.
In 2020, he completed a three-year term on the board of directors for the Mississippi Historical Society and is the current co-host for “Mornings in Meridian,” on WALT radio.
Bates is the author of, “The Reagan Rhetoric: History and Memory in 1980s America,” a 2011 Northern Illinois University Press publication, in addition to numerous articles and book reviews.
Bates was the 2018 recipient of MSU’s Office of Research and Economic Development Travel Grant, the 2011 Faculty Research Award for the Meridian Division of Arts and Sciences, and the 2011 The Meridian Star Reader’s Choice Teaching Award.
The lecture will be live-streamed at https://msstate.webex.com/msstate/onstage/g.php?MTID=e83bb8c5d2c9133314894a9eee8fb12d7.
Those needing more information can contact the school's College of Arts and Sciences at 662-325-2646. To learn more about MSU-Meridian, visit www.meridian.msstate.edu.
