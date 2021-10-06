MSU-Meridian students set up donation boxes for Care Lodge

Mississippi State University Meridian’s inaugural class of Physician Assistants are celebrating National Physician Assistants Week, Oct. 6-20, by giving back to the community.
The class of 19 students is collecting clothing, personal hygiene items, purses and more to be donated to Care Lodge.
Donation boxes will be set up at the MSU Meridian College Park campus and the Bulldog Shop at the Riley Center.
Donations sought include new items for women and children: Personal hygiene items (i.e., toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, bodywash, deodorant, feminine products, diapers, baby wipes, etc.) and underwear, as well as new or used Items for women and children such as pajamas, clothing, purses and umbrellas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.