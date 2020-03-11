MSU-Meridian students excel at DECA competition

Members of Mississippi State University-Meridian’s Collegiate DECA chapter are the recipients of nine first place trophies presented at the 2020 Mississippi Collegiate DECA Career Development Conference. The group also is the Collegiate DECA Chapter of the Year, awarded for their chapter growth, community service and social media presence.
Every member of the chapter also now qualifies for the April 22-25 International College Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Georgia by placing in the top six in their respective competition categories at the statewide conference.
Collegiate DECA, founded in Mississippi in 1947, is a national organization with the purpose of preparing college students for a variety of career areas, with emphasis in marketing, management, merchandising and entrepreneurship. Mississippi Collegiate DECA has a membership of more than 400 members from 19 chapters across the state. MSU-Meridian formed a Collegiate DECA chapter in 2015.
MSU-Meridian student awards, recognitions and honors include:
—Shelena Pace, a kinesiology major from Waynesboro, first place, Restaurant and Food Service Management; Jake Bohannon, a business administration major from DeKalb, first place, Emerging Technology Marketing Strategies; Zetella Gooch and Q’Essence Walker, both Professional MBA majors from Florence, first place, Event Planning Team; Shawna Marceleno, a Professional MBA major from Bailey, first place, Financial Accounting; Casey May, a Professional MBA major from Meridian, first place, Business Research; Shaneyra Bennamon, an interdisciplinary studies major from DeKalb, first place, Human Resource Management; Victoria Plott, an accounting major from Meridian, first place, Marketing Management; Tammy Dearman, an accounting major from Quitman and Brittney Winstead, an accounting major from Collinsville, first place, Financial Statement Analysis; Tammie Jennings, an applied technology/event & hospitality major from Meridian, second place, Professional Sales; Jeffery Powe and Justus Steele, both business administration majors from Meridian, third place, Business Ethics; Margaretta Campbell, an applied technology/healthcare services major from Daleville, third place, Professional Sales; Danesha Seales, a kinesiology major from DeKalb, fifth place, Professional Sales; Rebekah Loving, an applied technology/healthcare services major from Preston and Veronica Newell, an interdisciplinary studies major from Meridian, sixth place, Business Ethics
Three students also were elected Collegiate DECA statewide officers at the conference: Jake Bohannon – president; Margaretta Campbell and Shelena Pace, vice presidents. Professional MBA student Steven Miller of Laurel returns as chairman of the board. Zetella Gooch, a December 2019 graduate, also will return as co-chairman of the board in an advisory capacity.
