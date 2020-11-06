MSU-Meridian sees 27.5% jump in enrollment

Mississippi State University in Meridian is seeing an increase in student enrollment despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment for the fall semester jumped 27.5 percent, from 713 students last year to 834 students this year, the school announced in a media release.
“I am thrilled our team reached this important milestone of record enrollment, especially during a global pandemic,” associate vice president and head of campus Terry Dale Cruse said. “We have worked very hard over the past five years to add programs and enhance our enrollment services, and I am proud of our excellent faculty and staff on their achievement” he added.
The largest increase in enrollment was noted in graduate programs, which saw an increase from 154 students in fall 2019 to 252 students for fall 2020. Higher enrollment was reported in the university’s Master of Arts in Teaching program, which provides a pathway for students with an undergraduate degree to earn teacher certification in their area of specialty.
“Our faculty have long held an excellent reputation of helping adult students reach their educational goals in nontraditional ways,” Kim Hall, head of the division of education said. “We were well-poised to capitalize on the department of education’s temporary test waivers for this program, and we have seen more than 100 students enroll since May.”
The school recently achieved accreditation-provisional status for its physician assistant program and will welcome its first cohort of 20 students in January.
