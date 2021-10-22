MSU-Meridian scholarships awarded through Scotts' planned gift

MSU Meridian photo

2021-2022 Jerry and Ruth Scott Scholarship recipients: Mary Lauren Wilson, trust administrator of Citizens National Bank Wealth Management Division; Hampton Thames, president of Citizens National Bank; Nagelys Rojas Palacios of Meridian, a senior; Catherine Hoffer of Meridian, a graduate student; Archie McDonnell, Jr., chief executive officer, Citizens National Bank; Vericka Naylor of Meridian, a junior; Alan Bracken of Meridian, a graduate student; Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus, MSU-Meridian; Ashley McLeod, a senior, and Parker Dixon, assistant portfolio manager of Citizens National Bank Wealth Management Division. Not pictured is April Bonner of Lisman, Ala., a graduate student. The Scott Trust, designated for students who are employed outside of MSU, awarded $21,000 this school year and more than $115,000 to MSU-Meridian students over the past five years.