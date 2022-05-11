MSU-Meridian recognizes outstanding graduates 

MSU-Meridian recognized five outstanding graduates for the 2022 spring semester. Caelan Martin, Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the Division of Arts and Sciences and recipient of the Dennis J. Mitchell Award of Excellence; Tricia LaBiche ,Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the Division of Business; Mariam Khmaladze, Outstanding Graduate Student for the Division of Business; Morgan Melton, Outstanding Graduate Student for the Division of Education; and Mari Williams, Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the Division of Education (not pictured).