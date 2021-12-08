MSU-Meridian recognizes outstanding graduates 

MSU Meridian photo

MSU-Meridian’s five outstanding graduates for fall 2021 include Christen Ford of Waynesboro, Outstanding Undergraduate Student for the Division of Business and Anne Fisackerly of Sebastopol, Outstanding Graduate Student for the Division of Education (back row) Wes Watkins of Meridian, Outstanding Graduate Student for the Division of Business; Jessica Williamson of Louisville, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Division of Education; and Tyler Chase of Meridian, Outstanding Undergraduate for the Division of Arts and Sciences and recipient of the Dennis J. Mitchell Award of Excellence.