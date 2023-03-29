Mississippi State University-Meridian will begin offering a Doctor of Psychology degree next fall, which will be the first doctoral program offered at the campus since it opened in August 1972.
The doctoral program, along with an additional healthcare program, were approved by the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning during its March meeting last week.
Until now, the highest level of education offered at the Meridian campus was an Education Specialist degree in counselor education, elementary education, school administration and teacher leadership.
The Doctor of Psychology and new Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration extend MSU-Meridian’s growing commitment to meeting the critical healthcare needs of the region.
“I am excited about the opportunity these programs present in helping us to continue to address what matters in our state and community,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of MSU-Meridian. “Local commitments of funding and clinical support to launch these programs have been overwhelming.”
Like the nation, Mississippi has been experiencing a shortage in mental health professionals. Last spring, the MSU-Meridian Counseling Advisory Board advised the college’s Division of Education faculty that patients are having to wait months before they can be seen by a mental health professional.
The Doctor of Psychology degree program is one way, along with the expansion of some of its behavioral and mental health degree programs, that MSU-Meridian is trying to increase the number of graduates who are eligible for licensure to work locally in the mental health field.
MSU-Meridian has received $4.6 million in funding from the Paul and Sherry Broadhead Foundation, the Phil Harden Foundation and The Riley Foundation to help the university expand some of these programs on the Meridian campus.
“There is a great need for psychologists in Mississippi as our state continues to face significant challenges related to mental health and well being,” said Kim Hall, associate dean of the College of Education and professor of counseling.
Psychologists play a critical role in helping Mississippians lead happier, healthier lives by addressing the opioid epidemic and by providing support for individuals dealing with trauma and other mental health conditions.
“The new doctorate of Psychology in combined health services psychology will increase the number of practitioners throughout our community and state to help address these needs,” Hall said.
The first students will be admitted to the Doctor of Psychology program for the fall semester. Students can begin applying to the program this summer. Admission requirements include a bachelor’s degree with a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on the last 60 hours of coursework completed.
The 91-hour program will provide health service training for students seeking a graduate degree who wish to become practicing psychologists. Students will be able to choose a concentration in clinical, counseling or school psychology and will be eligible to become a licensed psychologist.
The program is designed for the working adult with fall classes offered in the evenings and synchronously online, Hall said.
The doctoral program will be offered at MSU-Meridian’s College Park Campus for the present but will eventually move to the Riley Campus in the future.
MSU-Meridian currently offers a concentration in healthcare administration through its Bachelor of Business Administration degree program. Graduates of the new program will earn a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration.
Program graduates will be prepared to work in a range of settings, including hospitals, private medical practices, long-term care facilities, pharmaceutical agencies, insurance companies and medical equipment manufacturers.
Students in the new bachelor’s program will be trained in healthcare finance, healthcare law and the specialized healthcare regulatory environment so they will be prepared to manage smaller group practices as well as work in mid-level positions in larger corporations, including hospitals, long-term facilities and health systems.
