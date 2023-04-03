MSU-Meridian PA student receives Montgomery scholarship

A 35-year-old former petty officer second class in the U.S. Coast Guard is this year’s recipient of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Physician Assistant Studies Scholarship at Mississippi State University-Meridian.
Merwin “Win” Moore of Hattiesburg served seven years in the Coast Guard before he began the MSU-Meridian Physician Assistant Studies program in January. He continues to serve as a reservist.
“The G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery Foundation is proud to support the PA Studies program at Mississippi State by providing $12,500 to Win over the two-and-a-half years of the program,” said Brad Crawford, president and executive director.
Moore is the second recipient of the scholarship. Last year, the foundation awarded the first scholarship to a native of Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Crawford noted the foundation’s plans to “expand the scholarship to three students over the next three years are still on track with the addition of Moore. We see this investment as a win-win for MSU, the Meridian campus and veterans — all done in the spirit of Sonny Montgomery,” he added.
Preference for the scholarship is given to PA students who are veterans or immediate dependents of veterans, or students with an interest in serving veterans after completing the program. Scholarship applicants must write an essay and complete a clinical preceptorship in a VA hospital.
“As a non-traditional student, this scholarship, which will help reduce my school debt, is truly invaluable and I can’t thank the foundation enough for selecting me,” Moore said. “As a former active-duty Coast Guardsman, I was impressed with the excellent care I had always received from the military physician assistants that treated me.
“So, when it came time to reenlist, I chose to pursue another service career — medicine. I knew becoming a PA would allow me to provide that same professionalism and care to the people of my home state of Mississippi,” he said. “I can’t think of a greater honor than to uphold Sonny Montgomery’s legacy by continuing my military service as a reserve medical officer upon graduation, as well as working full time at the VA hospital in Biloxi.”
MSU-Meridian’s program is one of 254 accredited PA programs in the nation and is the only publicly funded program in Mississippi.
“We are grateful to the G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery Foundation for supporting yet another initiative aimed at addressing critical needs in the state and region,” said Terry Dale Cruse, MSU-Meridian associate vice president and head of campus. “Sonny Montgomery was passionate about this state, education and our veterans. This scholarship serves all of those.”
The Montgomery Foundation, established in 2006, strives to carry the long-time congressman’s legacy forward as it recognizes civilian and military leaders who have excelled and made significant contributions to excellence in their fields, encourages leadership development, education, excellence in scholarship, and supports various military and veteran projects and needs.
