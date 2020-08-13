MSU-Meridian opens for fall classes on Monday

Faculty, staff and administrators at Mississippi State University Meridian are ready for the official start of the 2020 fall semester on Monday, August 17.
“Our entire team at MSU-Meridian has worked hard to ensure a safe return to campus for our students,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus, “and that includes requiring all employees, students and visitors to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.”
Safety measures the university has put in place include reducing each classroom on the College Park and Riley Campuses to half of its normal capacity, and in cases where current enrollment exceeded that number, classes have been relocated to larger spaces that accommodate social distancing.
Signs have been placed on classroom doors indicating the maximum capacity for each room. In addition, each classroom also has a sanitation station which consists of extra masks (for those who forgot), hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfecting wipes for surfaces and will be cleaned multiple times a day by custodial crew.
“All classrooms used for instruction are now equipped with cameras and microphones that can be used for broadcasting classes,” noted Cruse, “and our faculty are prepared to accommodate students who can’t make it to campus through online instruction.”
In addition, Mississippi State has implemented Cowbell Well, the university’s health and safety initiative which familiarizes all Bulldogs with seven wellness behaviors that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including —Wearing a face covering —Completing the daily screening —Cleaning your hands often —Observing physical distancing —Staying home if you feel sick —Sanitizing surfaces, and —Practicing self-care.
“It is important to remember our safe return plan requires students exhibiting symptoms of COVID 19, those who are awaiting test results, and those who have tested positive to remain at home. The new technology and streaming of classroom activities we have put in place will allows these students unable to attend to continue progressing in the course,” Cruse added.
MSU-Meridian serves primarily east central Mississippi and west Alabama.
