MSU-Meridian opens food pantry for students in need

Mississippi State University-Meridian is doing its part to help students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college has opened a food pantry called the Bully Pantry on the College Park Campus where students can pick up non-perishable foods and hygiene products.
Students can set up a time to pick up the items without entering the building.
Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus said several students contacted him about the need for the pantry. Cruse said he reached out to the Starkville campus, which already had a pantry, to help establish the pantry in Meridian.
The pantry is being funded through the student affairs office in Starkville and private donations. The school has also partnered with Extra Table in Hattiesburg to supply food for the pantry, Cruse said.
Cruse hopes to make the pantry a permanent addition to the campus.
"We plan to continue even after the pandemic is over," he said.
Students have to be enrolled in at least a one credit hour class to use the pantry, according to Montelleo D. Hobley, Jr., the coordinator of the Behavioral Intervention Team in the Dean of Students Office at MSU.
Students interested in using the pantry should complete an application at www.meridian.msstate.edu/student-services/bullypantry/, then submit it to asmith@meridian.msstate.edu.
Once the application is submitted, the school will contact students to schedule a pickup time.
Pick up times are 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Those interested in donating can mail a check to: MSU Foundation, ATTN: Jana Berkery, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762.
Donations can also be made online at www.meridian.msstate.edu/student-services/bullypantry/.
