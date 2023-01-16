MSU-Meridian names Master of Physician Assistant class

MERIDIAN, Miss.—Thirty-one students comprising the third cohort of Mississippi State University’s new Master of Physician Assistant Studies program reported last week for orientation at MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus.
These students are among over 250 applicants and 90 finalists who vied for limited slots in the state’s only publicly funded PA program.
PAs are nationally certified and state-licensed medical professionals who practice medicine on healthcare teams with physicians and other providers. They perform a broad range of diagnostic, therapeutic, preventative and health maintenance services.
The U.S. Department of Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the physician assistant field will grow 28% between 2021 and 2031, with approximately 40,000 jobs added during this time. MSU currently enrolls 74 students in its three cohorts.
In addition to 17 Mississippi natives, the inaugural class includes students from nine other states across the country. These include:
BRAXTON—Dean Dickinson
BRUSLY, Louisiana—Alaina Landry
CLINTON—Karimah Strawder
DENVER, Colorado—Taylor Simer
DONALDSONVILLE, Louisiana—Jasmine Collins
EDWARDS—Jerrica Dixon
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas—Amy Zlebis
GRAY, Louisiana—Jenna Pitre
GULFPORT—Bria Herriott
HATTIESBURG—Marley Crosby; Katie Mary; Win Moore; and Tanner Slay
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama—Alyse McBrayer
JACKSON—Kenya Proctor
KILN—Karringten Perkins
LAFEYETTE, Louisiana—Montgomery John
LAUDERDALE—Jessica Terry
LOS ANGELES, California—Corina Raffish
MCCORDSVILLE, Indiana—Mason Barton
NEW ALBANY—Michael Crotts
ORMOND BEACH, Florida—Cameron Goss
PHILADELPHIA—Matthew Kittrell
PICAYUNE—Ann Taggard
ST LOUIS, Missouri—Amanda Airaghi
STOCKBRIDGE, Georgia—Adam Brown
SUNSHINE, Louisiana—Cathryn Morris
TAYLORSVILLE—Anna Kennedy
TUPELO—Jilanna Simmons
WAYNESBORO—Reid Cooley
WHITE OAK, Texas—Jessica Patak
The inaugural class, which began the program in January 2021, finishes their clinical rotations this semester and graduates from the program in May. The second cohort, which began studies in January 2022, receives white coats in March, then begins clinical rotations and graduates in May 2024.
For more on MSU-Meridian’s PA program, visit https://www.meridian.msstate.edu/academics/physician-assistant/ or email pa@meridian.msstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.