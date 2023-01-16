MSU-Meridian names Master of Physician Assistant class

Photo by Mark Davis, Revere Photography

Thirty-one students comprise the third cohort of Mississippi State University’s new Master of Physician Assistant Studies program: (l to r front row): Corina Raffish, Los Angeles, CA; Alaina Landry, Brusly, LA; Amanda Airaghi, St. Louis, MO; Marley Crosby, Hattiesburg, MS (second row) Jerrica Dixon, Edwards, MS; Amy Zlebis, Friendswood, TX; Kenya Proctor, Jackson, MS; Anna Taggard, Picayune, MS; Adam Brown, Stockbridge, GA; Jilanna Simmons, Tupelo, MS; Jessica Patak, White Oak, TX; Jasmine Collins, Donaldsonville, LA (third row) Taylor Simer, Denver, CO; Karringten Perkins, Kiln, MS; Katie Mary, Hattiesburg, MS; Alyse McBrayer, Huntsville, AL; Jenna Pitre, Gray, LA; Anna Kennedy, Taylorsville, MS; Reid Cooley, Waynesboro, MS; Bria Herriott, Gulfport, MS; Karimah Strawder, Clinton, MS; Jessica Terry, Lauderdale, MS (back row) Montgomery John, Lafayette, LA; Tanner Slay, Hattiesburg, MS; Cathryn Morris, Sunshine, LA; Dean Dickinson, Braxton, MS; Cameron Goss, Ormond, FL; Win Moore, Hattiesburg, MS; Matthew Kittrell, Philadelphia, MS; Mason Barton, McCordsville, IN; Michael Crotts, New Albany, MS