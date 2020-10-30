MSU-Meridian marks milestone with physician assistant program

Submitted photo

Shey Washburn, left, and Tara Milligan, assistant clinical professors with MSU-Meridian’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program, demonstrate patient simulation equipment that will be used as part of the rigorous 29-month curriculum. The program’s launch at the Riley Campus in downtown Meridian is moving forward with the official announcement of Accreditation-Provisional status by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, or ARC-PA. Accreditation-Provisional status is the initial phase of accreditation for all new programs