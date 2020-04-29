MSU-Meridian graduates ready for virtual commencement

As Clover Eakes was nearing the end of her college career this semester, she was looking forward to saying goodbye to her teachers and walking across the stage during graduation.
That all changed when college campuses were closed in March during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eakes and other MSU-Meridian students will instead take part in a virtual commencement. Ceremonies are set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Starkville campus and will be streamed online and on MSTV.
MSU President Mark E. Keenum will confer degrees and address the new graduates, who will have the opportunity to take part in December's exercises.
“I feel like MSU still wants to honor us," said Eakes, an elementary education major. "I feel grateful they want to honor us in some type of way, even though it's virtual."
Even though the ceremony will be online, it still represents years of hard work, Eakes said.
"I'm still getting a degree," she said. "It may not be the way we thought or I wanted it, but I'm still getting it."
But, she will miss seeing her classmates.
"Just once last time to see everybody, before we go out separate ways," she said.
William Scott Hudson, a retired financial planner, went back to college after making a promise to his daughter. He wasn’t planning on walking across the stage at graduation, but since the commencement was moved online, he'll participate.
“I'm glad that I'm done and I can check it off my list,” he said.
Business student Jake Bohannon said he's glad the school arranged the virtual ceremony.
“It's great they are finding a way to honor us using technology, which is good,” he said.
MSU-Meridian associate vice president and head of the campus Terry Dale Cruse said commencement is one of his favorite days of the year, because it allows him to congratulate staff and faculty, as well to honor graduates.
“This will be new for us," he said. "But this is a way we can make a difficult situation the best for everyone."
Depending on how things look in August, the school is planning to invite students back to campus to be congratulated by faculty members.
“I think it's important for every student to be provided with the opportunity to walk across the stage at the Riley Center and receive a handshake from President Keenum,” Cruse said.
