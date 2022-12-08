MSU Meridian graduates celebrate

MSU Meridian Fall 2022 graduates
The levels of honor recognition are: (1) Summa Cum Laude 3.80; (2) Magna Cum Laude 3.60; (3) Cum Laude 3.4 Q.P.A.
*Denotes Outstanding Graduate
(Greenville, SC) William Weems, MATS –Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Streetsville, OH) Kiora Faison, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Aberdeen, MS) Kimmie Lee, MATS –Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Amory) Trena Hampton, EDS – Education; (Bailey, MS) Gavin Alexander, BBA – Business; John Briggs, BBA – Business; Zena Limerick, BA – History; (Braxton) Hannah Withers, MAT – Community College Education; (Carthage) Chassidy Evans, EDS – Education; Hayly Harrell, BS – Elementary Education; Sherry Ricks, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Choctaw) Briana Bell (3), BBA – Business; (Chunky) Landrey Morris, MS – Educational Leadership; (Collins) Heather Pickering, EDS – Education; (Collinsville) Madison Benson, BS – Kinesiology; *Alanna Lewis Boyken, MBA – Business; Katie Horn, EDS – Education; Amy McMinn, MBA – Business; Chreyl Reid, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Mallory Wooldridge, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Conehatta) Max Anderson, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Cassidy Nickey, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Latricia Johnson, BAS – Applied Science; Matthew Lee Smith, MBA – Business; (Daleville) Bertha Brown, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Decatur) Brittany Bell, BACC – Accounting; Meagan Higginbotham, MS – Counselor Education; Robert Lewis, MBA – Business; Braden Smith, MBA – Business; (DeKalb) Kimkeshia Butler, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Ben Van Devender, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Enterprise) Courtney Pitts, BAT – Healthcare Services; (Flowood) LaNeysa Harris, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Forest) Anna Boykin, BACC – Accounting; Lauren Carson, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; Suzanne Waggoner, BBA – Business; (Heidelberg) Shellette Turner, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Jackson) Senae Davis, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Tameka Ivy, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Lake) Brittany Harrison, BBA – Business; (Lauderdale) Oree Drummond, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Laurel) Reagan Evans, MS – Counselor Education; (Little Rock) Colby Pinson, BBA – Business; Catherine Yohe, MBA – Business; (Louisville) Linda Ball, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Macon) Travonder Dixon, EDS – Education; Kimberly Hibbler-Long, EDS – Education; Tuchedda Smith, EDS – Education; (Marion) *Christina Gorman (3) BA – Psychology; Jasmin King, MS – Elementary Education; (Meridian) Erika Adams, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; La’Toya Atterberry, EDS – Education; William Bracken, MAT – Community College Education; Keondra Burrage, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Shaunta Clark (3) BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; Elizabeth Davis, BA – Criminology; Catherine Dempsey, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Renordna Dukes, MS – Counselor Education; Tyson Ethridge, MBA – Business; Whitney Gardner (1) BAS – Applied Science, Riley Scholar; Madison Gatewood, BS – Elementary Education; Alexius Hardin, MS – Counselor Education; Tyler Hinson, MBA – Business; Rebecca Hodge, MS – Counselor Education; Catherine Hoffer, MS – Elementary Education; Nakia Holton, MS – Counselor Education; Jeri Johnson, MS – Educational Leadership; Mariam Khmaladze, MBA – Business; Kimberly McInstosh, BAS – Applied Science; Tori McInstosh, MS – Counselor Education; Victoria McNeal, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Anesa Moore (3) BS – Kinesiology; Jennifer Nissen, MBA – Business; Claire Nowell, BAS – Applied Science; Kelly Offenberger, MBA – Business; Journi Porter, BBA – Business; Brooke Powell, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Annatrice Pringle, MS – Counselor Education; Dominque Scott (3) BAS – Applied Science; *Dunnam Shirley, MS – Educational Leadership; Bailey Weddington, BS – Elementary Education; Lynda Wilson, MAT – Community College Education; Colton Ziemba, BBA – Business; (Morton) Julie Thompson, MAT – Community College Education; (Natchez) Montrell Allen, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies (Newton) Deona Allen, BUS – University Studies; Lucas Aycox, BACC – Accounting; Amanda Creekmore, MS – Counselor Education; Chardae Knowlin, MS – Counselor Education; Joshua McCullough (2) BAS – Applied Science; Adrienne Pugh, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Olive Branch) Zariya Perkins, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Philadelphia) Jonathan Achatz, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; William Beckham, BAS – Applied Science; Jason Hardy (3) BBA – Business; Lauren Holloway, BA – Psychology; Betty Randolph, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Julia Rigdon, BS Secondary Teacher Alternate Route Elementary Education; Stephanie Sanders, BSW – Social Work; Misty Simmons, MS – Elementary Education; Gloria Velez-Silva, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Hannah Williams, BBA – Business; (Porterville) Anastasia Bryant, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Quitman) Tony Chancelor, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; Dquwante Evans, MS – Counselor Education; Destinee Lacey, BS – Elementary Education; Jaqualynn Shannon, BS – Elementary Education; (Raymond) Shonna Manny-Clark, EDS – Education; (Rose Hill) Marie Childress, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Sallis) Willie Hutchinson, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Scooba) Alexisis Johnson, BS – Kinesiology; (Shubuta) LeKesha Brooks, MS – Counselor Education (Shuqualak) Charita Hibbler, EDS – Education; (Starkville) Angela White, EDS – Education; (Stonewall) *Nathan Smith (1) BACC – Accounting; (Toomsuba) Kristi Simms, MS – Elementary Education; (Tupelo) Yvita Hill, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Union) Landon Bounds, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Maloree Rigdon, BS – Elementary Education; Veronica Shaffer, BBA – Business; Monica Wingard, BAS – Applied Science; (Walnut Grove) Triston Coats, MS – Counselor Education; (Waynesboro) Needra Davis, EDS – Education; (Yazoo City) David Upshaw, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route.
