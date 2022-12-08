MSU Meridian graduates celebrate

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

MSU-Meridian graduates Alexius Hardin, from left, Amanda Creekmore, Tristan Coats, Rebecca Hodge and Meagan Higginbotham prepare to receive their diplomas at the MSU Riley Center Thursday. 

 

Jeri Hill, left, and Kendra Burrage wait with other graduates for commencement exercises to begin at MSU-Meridian.
KimKeshia S. Butler, from left, Catherine Hoffer and Willie R. Hutchinson reflect on their accomplishments as they wait to walk in MSU-Meridian’s fall commencement exercises.
MSU Meridian Fall 2022 graduates 

The levels of honor recognition are: (1) Summa Cum Laude 3.80; (2) Magna Cum Laude 3.60; (3) Cum Laude 3.4 Q.P.A.

*Denotes Outstanding Graduate

 

(Greenville, SC) William Weems, MATS –Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Streetsville, OH) Kiora Faison, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Aberdeen, MS) Kimmie Lee, MATS –Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Amory) Trena Hampton, EDS – Education; (Bailey, MS) Gavin Alexander, BBA – Business; John Briggs, BBA – Business; Zena Limerick, BA – History; (Braxton) Hannah Withers, MAT – Community College Education; (Carthage) Chassidy Evans, EDS – Education; Hayly Harrell, BS – Elementary Education; Sherry Ricks, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Choctaw) Briana Bell (3), BBA – Business; (Chunky) Landrey Morris, MS – Educational Leadership; (Collins) Heather Pickering, EDS – Education; (Collinsville) Madison Benson, BS – Kinesiology; *Alanna Lewis Boyken, MBA – Business;   Katie Horn, EDS – Education; Amy McMinn, MBA – Business; Chreyl Reid, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Mallory Wooldridge, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Conehatta) Max Anderson, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Cassidy Nickey, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Latricia Johnson, BAS – Applied Science; Matthew Lee Smith, MBA – Business; (Daleville) Bertha Brown, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Decatur) Brittany Bell, BACC – Accounting; Meagan Higginbotham, MS – Counselor Education; Robert Lewis, MBA – Business; Braden Smith, MBA –  Business; (DeKalb) Kimkeshia Butler, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Ben Van Devender, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Enterprise) Courtney Pitts, BAT – Healthcare Services; (Flowood) LaNeysa Harris, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Forest) Anna Boykin, BACC – Accounting; Lauren Carson, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; Suzanne Waggoner, BBA – Business; (Heidelberg) Shellette Turner, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Jackson) Senae Davis, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Tameka Ivy, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Lake) Brittany Harrison, BBA – Business; (Lauderdale) Oree Drummond, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Laurel) Reagan Evans, MS – Counselor Education; (Little Rock) Colby Pinson, BBA – Business; Catherine Yohe, MBA – Business; (Louisville) Linda Ball, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Macon) Travonder Dixon, EDS – Education;  Kimberly Hibbler-Long, EDS – Education; Tuchedda Smith, EDS – Education; (Marion) *Christina Gorman (3) BA – Psychology; Jasmin King, MS – Elementary Education; (Meridian) Erika Adams, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; La’Toya Atterberry, EDS – Education; William Bracken, MAT – Community College Education; Keondra Burrage, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Shaunta Clark (3) BS – Interdisciplinary Studies;  Elizabeth Davis, BA – Criminology; Catherine Dempsey, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Renordna Dukes, MS – Counselor Education; Tyson Ethridge, MBA – Business; Whitney Gardner (1) BAS – Applied Science, Riley Scholar; Madison Gatewood, BS – Elementary Education; Alexius Hardin, MS – Counselor Education; Tyler Hinson, MBA – Business; Rebecca Hodge, MS – Counselor Education; Catherine Hoffer, MS – Elementary Education; Nakia Holton, MS – Counselor Education; Jeri Johnson, MS – Educational Leadership; Mariam Khmaladze, MBA – Business; Kimberly McInstosh, BAS – Applied Science; Tori McInstosh, MS – Counselor Education; Victoria McNeal, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route;  Anesa Moore (3) BS – Kinesiology; Jennifer Nissen, MBA – Business; Claire Nowell, BAS – Applied Science; Kelly Offenberger, MBA – Business; Journi Porter, BBA – Business; Brooke Powell, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route;  Annatrice Pringle, MS – Counselor Education; Dominque Scott (3) BAS – Applied Science; *Dunnam Shirley, MS – Educational Leadership; Bailey Weddington, BS – Elementary Education; Lynda Wilson, MAT – Community College Education; Colton Ziemba, BBA – Business; (Morton) Julie Thompson, MAT – Community College Education; (Natchez) Montrell Allen, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies (Newton) Deona Allen, BUS – University Studies; Lucas Aycox, BACC – Accounting; Amanda Creekmore, MS – Counselor Education; Chardae Knowlin, MS – Counselor Education; Joshua McCullough (2) BAS – Applied Science; Adrienne Pugh, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Olive Branch) Zariya Perkins, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Philadelphia) Jonathan Achatz, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; William Beckham, BAS – Applied Science; Jason Hardy (3) BBA –  Business; Lauren Holloway, BA – Psychology; Betty Randolph, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Julia Rigdon, BS Secondary Teacher Alternate Route  Elementary Education; Stephanie Sanders, BSW – Social Work; Misty Simmons, MS – Elementary Education; Gloria Velez-Silva, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Hannah Williams, BBA – Business; (Porterville) Anastasia Bryant, BS –  Interdisciplinary Studies; (Quitman) Tony Chancelor, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; Dquwante Evans, MS – Counselor Education; Destinee Lacey, BS – Elementary Education; Jaqualynn Shannon, BS – Elementary Education; (Raymond) Shonna Manny-Clark, EDS – Education; (Rose Hill) Marie Childress, BS – Interdisciplinary Studies; (Sallis) Willie Hutchinson, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Scooba) Alexisis Johnson, BS –  Kinesiology; (Shubuta) LeKesha Brooks, MS – Counselor Education (Shuqualak) Charita Hibbler, EDS – Education; (Starkville) Angela White, EDS – Education; (Stonewall) *Nathan Smith (1) BACC –  Accounting; (Toomsuba) Kristi Simms, MS – Elementary Education; (Tupelo) Yvita Hill, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; (Union) Landon Bounds, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route; Maloree Rigdon, BS –  Elementary Education; Veronica Shaffer, BBA –  Business; Monica Wingard, BAS – Applied Science; (Walnut Grove) Triston Coats, MS – Counselor Education; (Waynesboro) Needra Davis, EDS – Education; (Yazoo City) David Upshaw, MATS – Secondary Teacher Alternate Route.  

 

