MSU-Meridian grads celebrate

Like many universities across the state and nation, Mississippi State University is offering virtual commencement in lieu of the traditional ceremony. That didn't stop MSU-Meridian students Steven Miller, DLana Griffin, Margaretta Campbell and Robert "Trey" Long, who headed to Dumont plaza in downtown Meridian to celebrate on Thursday.

Miller, of Laurel, earned his Professional MBA degree; Griffin, of Meridian earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Healthcare Administration; Campbell, of Meridian earned a Bachelor of Applied Technology degree in Healthcare Services and Long, of Rose Hill earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.