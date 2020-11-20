Mississippi State has announced plans for in-person fall commencement exercises to be held on both the Starkville and Meridian campuses.
MSU-Meridian will celebrate commencement on Dec. 1 at 11 am at the MSU Riley Center for Education and the Performing Arts.
There are significant changes in place to make the commencement ceremony as safe as possible for graduates, guests and university employees including requiring all attendees to wear face coverings for the duration of the event and sanitizing stations as well as special seating and distant protocols in place.
“We are excited to be able to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our graduates in person, albeit in a much different format,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus.
All attendees will enter through the Grand Lobby Entrance of the MSU Riley Center and will assigned seats before proceeding to the theatre. Graduates are required to arrive at 9:30 and guests no earlier than 10 am. All participants must leave the facility immediately once the ceremony concludes.
Ushers will be available to direct everyone to the nearest exit. Photographs and greetings may occur outside the facility, but the university is asking all guests to not congregate inside the Riley Center.
Each graduate has been given three tickets to distribute to family and friends, however all three guests must enter the Riley Center at the same time. Guests may not enter the facility before 10 am, must have a ticket to enter and are required to wear a face covering at all times inside the building.
Once in the facility, the party of, up to three individuals, will be presented tickets with seat assignments. The party must be seated together for the entire ceremony. Re-entry to the facility will not be granted, so it is important that your entire party enter the building at the same time. As with the graduates, all guests must leave the facility immediately once the ceremony concludes.
Ushers will be available to direct everyone to the nearest exit. Photographs and greetings may occur outside the facility, but the university is asking everyone to not congregate inside the Riley Center.
