MSU horticulture experts to hold book signings, décor demonstrations 

Mississippi State University horticulture experts will spread holiday cheer with book signings and floral design demonstrations in Meridian and Starkville next week.
The authors of “The Promise of Good Things – Floral Design for the Fall and Winter Holiday Season” will share their expertise at the Bulldog Shop and Coffee Counter at MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus from 2-3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, and at the Barnes and Noble bookstore on MSU’s Starkville campus on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1-2 p.m.
Produced by the MSU Extension Service, the book is a catalogue of floral design ideas for the fall and winter holidays. With decorations from baskets to wreaths to centerpieces, readers can find plenty of inspiration to spruce up their holiday settings.
James M. DelPrince, an associate Extension professor and horticulture specialist at MSU, is the primary author. The book’s co-authors are Patricia Knight, research professor and director of coastal horticulture research at the South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station; Christine Coker, an associate Extension and research professor specializing in urban horticulture; and Christian Stephenson, an Extension agent in Hancock County. The authors’ floral designs and decorations are showcased through the photography of Office of Agricultural Communications photographer Kevin Hudson and floriculture and ornamental horticulture research professor Patricia Knight, along with the layout of graphic designer Annette Woods.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at both events.
For more on “The Promise of Good Things,” visit http://extension.msstate.edu/content/the-promise-good-things.
