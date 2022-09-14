Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday announced new Covid-19 booster shots were available to residents through all county health departments.
In a news release MSDH said the booster shots had been updated to provide more protection against the omicron variants that are responsible for the majority of new infections.
“The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster that offers improved protection against recent variants,” health officials said. “The new booster is bivalent, providing better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections.”
The booster doses are recommended for those 12 and up at least two months after their primary vaccinations or after a recent booster. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said MSDH recommended everyone eligible to receive the updated boosters make getting it a priority.
“We strongly recommend that anyone eligible should go ahead and receive the updated booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications from COVID-19,” he said. “There is always the possibility of increased cases as we move into the fall and winter months. Don’t wait to protect yourself.”
Updated booster shots, as well as primary vaccination doses, are available at all county heath departments. There is no cost to receive the Covid-19 vaccines or booster shots.
To check eligibility or to make a vaccination appointment, visit covidvaccine.umc.edu.
