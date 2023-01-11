The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed the death of an infant under a year old due to COVID-19. It is the state’s14th death of a child under 18 due to the virus.
In a news release, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the grim news should also serve to remind Mississippi residents about the importance of vaccination. Getting vaccinated not only protects individuals, but it also shields others who may have a harder time fighting the virus.
“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” Byers said. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.”
Mississippi previously recorded the COVID-19 deaths of two children in 2020, seven children in 2021 and four children in 2022.
MSDH continues to recommend vaccinations for all Mississippians 6 months and older. The vaccine and booster doses are especially needed for immunocompromised residents and those 65 and older.
Vaccine and booster doses are widely available with appointments available at county heath departments. To find a nearby vaccine provider or make an appointment, visit covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.
