MSDH Chief Medical Officer urges caution, not fear when traveling

The fifth wave of COVID-19 continues to cause ongoing illness in the community and tax healthcare systems throughout the state, but precautionary measures and common sense solutions can protect residents when they travel.
On Monday, Mississippi Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to Community Bank’s Golden Advantage Travel members about COVID-19 as the group plans their annual travel itinerary.
“Two years out of our lives is a lot of time,” he said. “I’ve had grand babies born during this pandemic, and I’ve got another one on the way. We are going to live and enjoy life, and we’re not going to live in fear. But, we’re also going to be wise.”
COVID-19 is unlike anything Edney had seen before in his career, he said. The Omicron variant is more contagious that chicken pox and doesn’t go away like the flu. The past two years, he said, have been full of new challenges.
While the pandemic is far from over, Edney said residents cannot allow it to dictate their lives. With common sense and precautionary measures such as vaccination, boosters and wearing a mask, he said residents can travel safely and enjoy the activities they’ve missed out on.
“When I have a mask and you have a mask, they work twice as well. They’re not perfect. The vaccines aren’t perfect. Social distancing isn’t perfect. Washing hands, it’s not perfect,” he said. “But guess what, when you put them all together, put all those mitigating factors together, and you have someone like me that’s worked in close quarters for two years and has not gotten it.”
Edney said residents should use caution instead of falling into despair or resigning themselves to staying at home or catching COVID-19. However, he said, it’s also unacceptable to downplay the virus and not take the proper precautions.
“As a physician, please don’t get used to 10 people a day dying,” he said. “And right now we’re running about 15 to 20 people a day dying.”
Recent data show the current Omicron wave may be reaching a plateau, Edney said, and health officials are watching closely to see if cases follow the same downward trend seen after the peak in the previous four waves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.