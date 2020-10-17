The Meridian Symphony Association’s scheduled virtual concert fundraiser featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has been postponed due to a COVID-19 conflict. The virtual concert was to precede the Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s 60th Anniversary Season.
“The difficult decision to postpone has been made prioritizing the health of our musicians and our community,” MSA Executive Director Carra Purvis said.
Plans are in the works to reschedule the virtual concert fundraiser before the end of the year, Purvis said. For updates, visit the Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s website at meridianso.org and social media pages.
