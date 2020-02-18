The Mississippi State Department of Health offers an emergency preparedness mobile app, MS Ready, to keep the public informed with public health and safety information during an emergency.
The app provides a library of disaster preparedness tips based on lessons learned in the 15 years since Hurricane Katrina, according to a Department of Health news release.
The app provides a range of alerts from emerging diseases to agency closures and severe weather warnings.
The app is available free through app stores for both Apple and Android mobile devices. Search for MS Ready or visit www.HealthyMS.com/apps.
According to the news release, features of MS Ready include:
• Push, text or email notification of essential health precautions in a disaster, disease outbreak or emergency.
• Step-by-step preparations against floods; severe weather; natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes; nuclear incidents; and chemical and biological threats.
• A list of important MSDH phone numbers and an emergency hotline.
• A checklist of items to have on hand should an emergency arise.
• A new informational section on disease outbreaks and what you should know.
