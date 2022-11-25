The Board of Trustees for the Meridian Public School District plans to consider additional school upgrades at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the Meridian High Multi-Purpose Building.
For the past few months, the district has approved plans to upgrade the roofing and classroom expansion for West Hills Elementary. Classrooms at Northwest Middle will be expanded and the school will receive plumbing renovations for its restrooms and air conditioning for the gym.
Most recently, Ross Collins Career & Technical Center, which turns 80 years old this month, is set to receive a new HVAC system.
The board on Monday is expected to consider a recommendation to approve a bid for upgrades at Carver Middle and Harris Elementary.
Plans include a new HVAC system for the P.E. dressing room areas of the Carver gym, re-roofing at Carver, and restroom upgrades to Carver and Harris. The total cost for the project is expected to be $3,198,000.
The repairs will be paid for with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, which provide schools with money to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board is also expected to discuss improvements being made using a $34 million bond voters approved a few months ago.
