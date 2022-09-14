MPSD tightens security after altercation

Following an altercation at Meridian High School Friday that led to the cancelation of a football game between the school and West Lauderdale, the Meridian Public School District is looking at using off-duty city police officers at public events while better enforcing its security policies at those events.
MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter told city leaders during a work session Monday that off-duty MPD officers could be used only at events open to the public, such as graduation and athletic events. No MPD officers, she said, would be used for day-to-day security.
“This would be at public events,“ she said. “Anytime the public is on our campus at a large event, we would pay for officers to come in and work security.”
Former Police Chief Benny Dubose, who is assisting MPD in an advisory role, said state law gives the council authority to let officers use their uniforms and equipment while working in a private security capacity.
Carter said MPSD’s police department staffs six school resource officers, who carry weapons, and 11 school security officers, who do not. While that is enough to handle the day-to-day enforcement of student discipline issues, she said, large public events can quickly grow outside of what the 17 officers can control.
“I will not on my watch allow another event like what happened at graduation,” Carter said, referencing a fight involving several students that took place on the Meridian High School campus after commencement exercises in May.
Councilman George Thomas said the city would need to sharply define how MPD would be involved. The caution comes as the city and school district work to provide a safe environment for children while clearly abiding by the settlement terms in lawsuits by the Department of Justice.
Thomas said the agreement needs to be very clear, as it is likely to be scrutinized by advocacy groups wanting to make sure the city complies with the DOJ settlement.
“Whatever we do, they’re going to be looking over our shoulder,” he said. “We’ll have to make sure the attorney makes this as clean as possible.”
In 2012 the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the City of Meridian, Lauderdale County Youth Court judges, Lauderdale County and the State of Mississippi for violating students’ constitutional rights with what it described as a school-to-prison pipeline.
The lawsuit described a system in which MPD would incarcerate students for student disciplinary issues and minor code of conduct violations. Dubose, who served as police chief while the lawsuit was ongoing, previously said MPD acted as a “taxi” taking students from school to the detention center.
Both the city and the school district agreed to separate consent orders to reform their involvement in the school-to-prison pipeline. The MPSD police department was, in part, developed as a way to comply with the settlement terms.
City Attorney Will Simmons said the city is no longer under the DOJ consent decree but still needed to comply with the terms of the settlement.
“The consent decree has ended with the federal government, however part of our deal was that the City of Meridian would not give a ride, in essence, to kids that got in trouble at school and take them down to the county juvenile hall,” he said.
Simmons said the order passed by the council should be as clear as possible and include the names of officers who want to provide the security and a schedule of public events where the additional manpower would be used.
In addition to the off-duty officers, Carter said the district was also exploring its options for adding additional manpower through a private security company as well.
The city council is expected to vote on the issue in a special called meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall Auditorium.
School looks to enforce policies
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Meridian Public School District announced it will be tightening security on its campuses. In an email, MPSD Public Affairs Director Matt Davis said the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
“We want to reassure the community that the actions of the students participating in the altercation are being addressed according to school board policy and in accordance with the law,” said Carter. “The actions of a few don’t reflect the character of the student body at MHS.”
“I would like to thank MHS educators and administrators and the MPSD Campus Police for all they do daily to make our campuses safe. I would also like to thank the Mayor of Meridian, City Council, MPD Chief Young, and reserve officers for their continued support,” Carter added.
MPSD Athletic Director Cheyenne Trussell emphasized that he wants the community, students, and others to know that they will continue practicing the already established public event guidelines as well as adding some measures to make MPSD athletic events enjoyable for all.
Going forward, the district will continue to practice already established Public Event Guidelines to include:
•Implementation of walk-through metal detectors at MPSD Public Events.
•Entrances will be limited. No re-entry upon exit.
•No book bags will be allowed. Purses, camera bags, and diaper bags are permitted.
•No loitering or gathering under the bleachers.
•ALL K-9th grade students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must be supervised by a parent or guardian while attending Meridian Public School District events.
•If a fan is asked to leave an event, due to misconduct, he or she will not be allowed to attend another MPSD sporting event for the remainder of the school year.
Admission to MPSD Athletic events is subject to compliance with all state laws and facility rules and the ticket holder consents to reasonable examinations and searches to ensure compliance. Failure to comply with the law or facility rules may result in refusal of admission or expulsion.
