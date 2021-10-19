Meridian Public School District officials Monday responded to threats made against two schools on social media.
In an official letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter assured parents the district had procedures in place to keep students safe and that those responsible would be held to account.
“The District has had safety protocols in place to ensure safety on all campuses and has also been in contact with homeland security to make sure those responsible for threats to our schools are held accountable for their actions,” Carter said in the letter.
Both the school district and law enforcement are taking the posts seriously, Carter said. When it comes to campus safety, she said there is zero tolerance.
“Students need to be aware that district and local law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks,” she said. “Any hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.”
Threatening social media posts are punishable under the Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law, which was enacted by the Legislature in 2019. Under the law, those responsible for the posts can be charged with a felony and, if convicted, put in jail for up to 10 years.
In the letter, Carter thanked district staff, parents, community members and law enforcement for their response to the threats. She asked parents to encourage their children to report social media posts and suspicious activities they think might be a threat to the school.
“I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students,” she said.
