While teachers dedicate each day to ensuring their students are on the road to success, school leaders say it is important to remind them their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.
During the Meridian Public School District regular school board meeting Tuesday, teachers and administration were recognized by their peers for outstanding work at their respected schools.
Fannetta Dancy, a fifth-grade science teacher, received honors as a teacher of the year at TJ Harris Upper Elementary but was shocked by the following recognition.
Dancy was named the 2022-23 MPSD Teacher of the Year.
“I'm really excited because I didn’t think I would be qualified for this, but I’m overwhelmed with excitement,” Dancy said. “My emotions are everywhere. I'm just grateful to have this opportunity and be able to touch lives daily to make a difference in Meridian.”
Receiving awards and recognition from the district makes it easy to come to work every day, Dancy said. It makes the teachers feel appreciated for the work done behind the scenes.
“At the end of the day, we come in every day for the kids,” she said. “For the district to come and see that we are doing what we are supposed to do without having to watch over us and make sure we're doing it, it means a lot for us all to get the recognition.”
Angela McQuarley, Principal of Meridian High School, was named the 2022-23 Administrator of the Year.
Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent, recognized the Teachers of the Year for each school which included:
Renata McNeil, Meridian High School
Dena Patterson, Ross Collins Career and Technical Center
Londyn Thomas, Marion Park
Kim Hill, Northwest Middle School
Kletina Campbell, Magnolia Middle School
Julie Wright, Crestwood Elementary School
Shannon Adams, Oakland Heights Elementary
Ashley Eades, Poplar Springs Elementary
Kentron Clayton, Parkview Elementary
Deborah McDade, TJ Harris Lower Elementary
Fannetta Dancy, TJ Harris Upper Elementary
Sandra Lake, West Hills Elementary
