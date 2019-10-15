MPSD Parent University rescheduled for Nov. 19 Staff report 3 hrs ago The Meridian Public School District's Parent University scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for 3-7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Bonita Lakes Mall due to inclement weather. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mpsd Parent University Meridian Public School Bonita Lakes Mall District Reschedule Weather Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries BENNETT, Anna Nov 14, 1988 - Oct 13, 2019 Ms. Gloria Brewster Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Gloria Brewster, 65, of Lauderdale, who died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital. CLARK, Charles Dec 20, 1926 - Oct 12, 2019 Dorothy Taylor Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Dorothy Taylor, 76, of Meridian, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence. Clarine Croft-Edison Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Clarine Croft-Edison, 82, of Chunky, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCharges filed against owner of house where 5-year-old Jakie Toole found deadKeemonica Gowdy joins Citizens National BankMeridian leaders seek solutions to panhandling problemMeridian to honor David Ruffin with street naming, star unveilingLauderdale County Circuit Clerk: Write-in votes no jokeFireball expected at old Village Fair Mall site in Meridian, part of planned live propane fire trainingLGBTQ rights organization proposes non-discrimination ordinance for MeridianMississippi crime lab confirms remains of Meridian 5-year-old Jakie TooleMeridian's Rick Boggan places first in Free Style Hair Art Competition at Mississippi Gulf Coast Barber & Beauty ExpoRush Foundation Hospital Emergency Department earns national recognition Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
