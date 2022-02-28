The Meridian Public School District has enrolled with STOPit, a technology platform for schools that deters and controls harmful or inappropriate conduct.
STOPit empowers students with an easy to safely and anonymously report anything of concern to school officials – from cyberbullying to threats of violence or self-harm.
“We are excited to partner with STOPit Solutions and offer our students and community a safe way to report safety issues or concerns,” stated Chief Sidney Coleman, MPSD Campus Police Department in a news release.
With STOPit, students can submit anonymous reports containing text, photos, or video. Administrators are then able to manage incidents in a backend management system called STOPit Admin.
MPSD students can access STOPit on their district-issued Chromebook or iPad. They can also download the device to their personal device via their device's app store. Additional information regarding STOPit can be found on the MPSD website at www.mpsdk12.net/stopit.
