MPSD hosts Parent University

The Meridian Public School District welcomed parents to year's first Parent University on Tuesday at Carver Middle School.
The first Parent University featured presentations from the MPSD Technology Department, Weems Child and Youth Division, and Paper, a tutoring service.
“We had the opportunity to engage parents and family members and provide helpful information to ensure their success in assisting their children be successful in school,” said Adrian Cross-Phillips, MPSD Parent and Community Engagement Specialist.
“Our parents were pleased with the information presented and we were excited about the input that we received from our parents to ensure that we are providing resources that they need,” she added.
LaToya Atterberry, MPSD District Technology Training Specialist, talked to parents about Powerschool, Canvas, and Google Classroom.
Nichole Wray and Jasmine Brown from Weems had the opportunity to speak with parents about the services they provide.
Amanda Payne talked to parents about Paper, which is a FREE 24/7 online tutoring service provided by the Mississippi Department of Education, and how the service is provided to parents at no cost and allows parents and students to get tutoring help online at any time.
The next Parent University will take place in October and more details will be announced soon.
