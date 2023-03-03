Under a proposal being considered by the Meridian Public School District, Oakland Heights Elementary School will close beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and its students moved to the former Carver Middle School campus, turning it into a K-5th grade elementary school.
The proposal also calls for relocating the district’s central office from 25th Avenue to T.J. Harris Upper Elementary instead of Carver as was announced last summer. Meanwhile, T.J. Harris Lower Elementary, located next door, will be turned into a Little Wildcat Academy for all Pre-K students districtwide.
As a result of these changes, students presently attending third through fifth grades at T.J. Harris Upper and kindergarten through second grades at T.J. Harris Lower will go to either Crestwood Elementary School or Carver Elementary depending on the rezoning which will result from the district downsizing to five elementary schools.
The Meridian Public School District will hold a community meeting to discuss the proposed changes at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Multipurpose Building located on the campus of Meridian High School. The meeting will be open to the public, and school officials are seeking community residents’ input.
“After having discussions with our architects overseeing the bond project, we would like the chance to hear from the community on some proposed changes that could occur the next school year regarding some of our elementary schools,” said Dr. Amy Carter, superintendent of Meridian Public School District. “The average age of our facilities is around 60 years old, and we are looking at every possible opportunity to provide our students with safe and upgraded learning spaces.”
No changes are being proposed for the middle school and high school campuses, district officials said.
With the exception of losing Pre-K, students at Parkview, Poplar Springs and West Hills elementary schools should not see any changes.
Should the proposal be approved, all affected employees will be offered a place in the district.
District officials cautioned that the changes being discussed are only proposals, and a final decision has yet to be made by the district's Board of Trustees. More information will be available at Thursday’s community meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.