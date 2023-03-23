Oakland Heights Elementary School students will head to new campuses in the fall after the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to close the 71-year-old school as part of a consolidation of the district’s elementary schools.
Citing aging buildings and declining enrollment, MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter presented the school board with the re-configuration proposal at its regular monthly meeting.
“I am requesting permission to move forward,” she told board members after having conducted several meetings over the last few weeks with staff, teachers and parents of the impacted schools, as well as open meetings to give community members a chance to respond.
Carter acknowledged the move will be difficult for the teachers, administrators and students of Oakland Heights and T.J. Harris elementary schools.
“It is hard,” she said, “leaving the place you stayed connected to for a long time.”
However, Carter said, the district has the chance to put its students in better school facilities.
The school board voted 4-0 in favor of re-configuring its elementary campuses, a move that will allow the district to better fund facilities improvements, staff classrooms in the midst of a teacher shortage and meet the academic needs of students across the district.
Board President Sally Gray and members Gwendolyn Hardaway, Kimberly Houston and Beverly Pennington were present for the meeting. Board member Ron Turner Sr. was absent.
Under the approved plan, Oakland Heights, built in 1952, will close at the end of the school year. Its roughly 340 kindergarten through fifth graders will be transferred to the former Carver Middle School campus. Carver, which is a more modern school building, can house more than 700 students.
Students from T.J. Harris Upper and Lower elementary schools, about 350 kindergarten through fifth graders, will be relocated to the new Carver Elementary and Crestwood Elementary schools depending on the rezoning of the elementary districts.
Pre-K students from across the district will relocate to the new Little Wildcat Academy at the T.J. Harris Lower campus. The T.J. Harris Upper campus will be converted into the district’s central offices.
Students from Oakland Heights will be transported by bus to Carver, Carter said. The T.J. Harris students attending Crestwood also will be transported by bus. Some of the T.J. Harris students will travel by bus to Carver and some will be car riders or walkers.
“Ideally, I hope we can get to the point where we can pick up every child at their house one day, but right now we just want to make sure no small child is going across 8th Street or 45th,” Carter said.
She is seeking help from parents in notifying the district as to where their house is located, so new bus stops can be prepared.
“Parents are going to have to help us by letting us know, ‘My house is located here. Can you put a stop closer here?’” she said.
No changes are being proposed for Parkview, Poplar Springs and West Hills elementary schools except the moving of their Pre-K students to the Little Wildcat Academy.
“The other elementary schools will not be impacted by the plan,” Carter said.
Once pre-registration is completed, parents are expected to be notified of their child’s school assignment for next school year in early April.
In other action, the board voted to declare a state of emergency at the new Carver Elementary in order to prepare the campus for re-opening in August.
“Looking at Carver and the work that will need to go on in order to successfully reconfigure it for an elementary, there is some work that we are going to need to do very expeditiously,” said Clay Sims, MPSD director of operations. “We are requesting that the board declare a state of emergency in order to move forward with that work in the most efficient manner possible.”
Since Carver was previously a middle school, bathrooms will need to be installed in kindergarten, first grade and self-contained classrooms. The self-contained classrooms will also need to have showers and changing tables installed.
Other projects include some roadwork that will need to be done around the campus to get it ready for parent pick-up and drop-off routes.
Sims said the emergency declaration will allow the district to move forward quickly without having to wait on the usual design and bid approval processes.
“We need to ensure the building is ready to receive students by August,” he said.
In other business Tuesday night, the board approved a resolution authorizing and directing the issuance of $33,690,00 in general obligation bonds for the school district, the last board action needed to sell the school bonds approved by voters in a special election last August. An initial $310,000 of the bonds were issued on Sept. 1.
The nearly $34 million in bonds will be used to fund upgrades, renovations and construction projects throughout the district.
Also, the school board approved purchasing 180 new uniforms for the Meridian High School Marching Band from DeMoulin Brothers & Company, the only bidder, at a cost of more than $109,000. The uniforms were designed by MHS sophomore and band member Ja’ Chaney.
The board also approved the purchase of eight sousaphones, eight euphoniums and eight mellophones from Music and Arts of Frederick, Maryland, the only bidder, at a cost of nearly $74,000. The current uniforms and instruments will be passed down to the middle school bands.
