Meridian residents with expired prescriptions, over-the-counter medication, and old e-cigarettes will have a chance to dispose of their unneeded medication as Meridian Police Department participates in the National Prescriptions Drug Take Back Day.
The event, which is set to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Uptown Meridian, will help residents dispose of their old medicine responsibly and educate the public about prescription drug abuse. Medication will be accepted freely and with no questions asked.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said any and all prescription medication and over-the-counter pills will be accepted. The only things MPD cannot take, she said, are injected medication and needles.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a nationwide effort put on by the DEA to combat drug overdoses by removing unneeded medicine from homes, bringing awareness to the risks of prescription drug addiction.
The DEA, in cooperation with local law enforcement, holds two Drug Take Back Days each year, with one in both fall and spring. In its April 2022 Drug Take Back Day the DEA collected more than 360 tons of unneeded medication with 4,427 law enforcement agencies participating in the effort.
In Mississippi, 41 law enforcement agencies helped collect almost 4,000 pounds of medication in the April event.
Meridian Police Department also maintains a medication drop box at its headquarters, 510 22nd Ave., where old prescriptions can be dropped off year-round.
For more information about National Drug Take Back Day or to find a collection site, visit dea.gov/takebackday.
