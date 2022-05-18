The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for information about an armed robbery Tuesday at a local gas station.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said two people were robbed at knife point about 9:30 p.m. outside the Exxon gas station located at 325 Hwy 19 North.
“One of the victims received minor injuries,” she said.
Police believe they are looking for three black males, who were dressed all in black.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
