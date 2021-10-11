MPD seeks suspect after woman found in trunk

Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of forcing a local woman from her home early Monday.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the victim was found in the trunk of her car at a gas station about 5:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, she said, was woken Monday with the suspect in her home on 19th Court. The suspect forced the woman to her car and made her drive him around.
“At some point, he forced her into the trunk of the car,” she said.
The suspect then picked up two women and attempted to sell the car to them, Luebbers said. The women heard noise from the trunk and contacted a friend who serves as a member of the Lauderdale County Task Force and works at MPD.
Officers captured a picture of the suspect from the gas station surveillance videos and are seeking the public’s help identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.