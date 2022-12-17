Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teenager.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Kanella Walk, 13, was last seen on November 18 leaving Magnolia Middle School.
Walk is described as being 5-foot, 2-inches tall weighing around 109 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black dress.
Anyone with information about Walk's whereabouts is asked to contact MPD at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
