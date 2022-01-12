The Meridian Police Department is seeking information from the public about an armed robbery Tuesday on 8th Street.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded at 7:40 p.m. to an armed robbery call at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 4305 8th St., where two black men with handguns had entered the store and demanded money from the employees.
“They took an unknown amount and fled the scene,” she said. “It is unknown if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.”
MPD is investigating the incident and asking the public to come forward if they know anything. Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
