MPD seeks help identifying suspected thief

The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of motor vehicle theft and grand larceny.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the woman is suspected of stealing a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate SPA 2335 from the 1700 block of 23rd Ave.
“The vehicle was reported stolen on Nov. 19, 2021 from the 1700 block of 23rd Ave,” she said. “It was last seen on October 1, 2021 by the victim's sister.”
The woman was later photographed in the stolen vehicle in Flowed where she allegedly committed grand larceny, Luebbers said.
MPD is asking the public to come forward with any information about the woman’s identity, location or the location of the stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1847 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
